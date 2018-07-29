Hastings aces in dominant form at record-breaking Bexhill race

The final event in the Bexhill Seafront 5K Series produced more record-breaking performances.

Rhys Boorman had broken the course record in the first two races of the series in May and June, but the first three finishers on Wednesday, last week, all bettered his time from event two.

Runners set off at the start of the final event in the Bexhill Seafront 5K Series, including winner Ross Skelton (number 72) and runner-up Gary Foster (24). Picture by Simon Newstead

The race was dominated by Hastings Athletic Club, which filled the top six and eight of the leading nine positions on a hot and unusually still evening.

Ross Skelton, listed as a Brighton Phoenix runner but wearing a Hastings AC vest, eased to victory in an impressive gun time of 15 minutes and 11 seconds.

Gary Foster was second in 15:30 and 16-year-old George Pool third in 15:36 - a time just inside the previous record held by Boorman, who was fourth this time in 15:57.

James Mountford and another youngster, Carlos Nieto-Parr, rounded-off the top six, while 17-year-old hot prospect Lizzie Clarke was first lady and eighth overall in 17:29.

Stacey Clusker, also of Hastings AC, was second lady and 11th overall in 17:47, and Sue Fry (Hailsham Harriers) was third lady in 18:43.

As well as the serious club athletes, there were plenty of fun runners in an event open to all abilities which produced 159 finishers. William Carey was the leading Bexhill, Runners & Triathletes representative in 20th overall.

Leading finishers (gun times): 1st Ross Skelton (Brighton Phoenix) 15:11, 2nd Gary Foster (Hastings AC) 15:30, 3rd George Pool (Hastings AC) 15:36, 4th Rhys Boorman (Hastings AC) 15:57, 5th James Mountford (Hastings AC) 16:21, 6th Carlos Nieto-Parr (Hastings AC) 17:21, 7th Hector Ellis (Hailsham Harriers) 17:23, 8th Lizzie Clarke (Hastings AC) 17:29, 9th Reece Lincoln (Hastings AC) 17:31, 10th Ethan Hodges (Hastings Runners) 17:32, 11th Stacey Clusker (Hastings AC) 17:47, 12th Charles Taylor (Lewes AC) 17:53, 13th Sam Jackson 17:57, 14th John Ralph (Hastings AC) 17:58, 15th Ben McCallion (Hastings AC) 17:59, 16th Richard Davis (Eastbourne Rovers AC) 18:04, 17th Jamie Coppock 18:07, 18th Paul Bennett (Hailsham Harriers) 18:21, 19th Dave Dunstall (Seaford Striders) 18:25, 20th William Carey (Bexhill Runners & Triathletes) 18:30.

