Hastings achieve splendid second place

Hastings Seagull Swimming Club finished second in the overall points table at the Erith Masters Open Meet.

Although up against nearly 60 other clubs, Seagull produced some fantastic individual swims and clocked plenty of personal best times in Bexleyheath on Sunday.

They also performed well in some very competitively fought mixed-sex relay events at an event for swimmers aged 18 upwards.

Three swimmers, Jessica Warburton, Harriet Lowe and Lisa Chapman, were back in the tank after a long break from swimming. Harriet’s dad, Kenton, made his competition debut having learned to swim over recent months and now has more appreciation for how hard it is.

The 200+ years mixed freestyle relay team of Chapman, Clive Benton, Laura Quye and Mike Hazleden took gold in the last event of the day after the 200+ years medley relay squad of Chapman, Quye and Hazleden, with the addition of Ben Horner, took silver earlier on.

Sam Batchelor, Hazleden, Benton, Sally Blick, Quye and James Foot were all age category winners were, while Horner, Rob Magri, Michelle Mitchell and Chapman won silver medals.

James Magri, Tim Pearce, Peter Hall and Grayling Clayton were bronze medallists in their age categories.

The team would like to thank masters secretary Tim Bigg, who won the 100m butterfly event in his age category, for putting the team together.

If you would like to try or return to competitive swimming, Hastings Seagull Swimming Club - the current Sussex ASA champions - welcomes new members, subject to minimum requirements. Visit the website wwwhastingsseagullsc.org.uk