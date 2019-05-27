Hastings beaten by Eastbourne in county cup

Hastings Priory won their first round match before losing their second round tie in the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Sunday T20 Cup.

Division Two high-flyers Priory firstly triumphed by eight wickets against Division Four East side Little Common Ramblers.

But they then lost by 58 runs against Premier Division team Eastbourne, who hosted both matches at The Saffrons yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

Priory bowled Little Common out for 92 in 19.2 overs after Ramblers chose to bat first. Chris Meredith (25 off 26 balls) and Paul Feakins (18 off 14 balls) were the only batsmen to reach double figures.

Ryan Hoadley (3-12 off 3.2 overs), Elliot Hooper (2-7 off 3), Adam Page (2-26 off 4), Adam Barton (1-2 off 2), Mick Glazier (1-18 off 4) and Jack Coleman (1-24 off 3) were the Priory wicket-takers.

Priory proceeded to reach their target for the loss of two wickets in 14 overs thanks to solid contributions from James Pooley (25), Hooper (29 off 16 balls), Ricardo De Nobrega (21 not out) and Tom Gillespie (17 not out off 15 balls).

Del Ahmed (1-19 off 4) and Jon Meredith (1-15 off 3) were the Little Common wicket-takers.

Priory then chose to field against Eastbourne after winning the toss, but couldn’t prevent the hosts amassing 205-5 from their 20 overs.

Alastair Orr was the star of the show with a brilliant 114 from just 62 balls with 10 fours and seven sixes. Jacob Smith (38 off 26 balls), Malcolm Johnson (22 off 13) and Chris Borsoi (14 not out off 8) provided more than useful support.

Hoadley (2-21 off 4), Barton (2-44 off 4) and Pooley (1-52 off 3) were the Priory wicket-takers.

Priory mustered 147-5 in reply thanks largely to De Nobrega’s splendid 74 off 49 balls with seven fours and two sixes. The overseas star forged a second wicket partnership of 93 with Gillespie (33 off 28).

Henry Crocombe was Eastbourne’s most successful bowler with 2-11 from four overs. There was a wicket each for Joe Pocklington (1-21 off 4) and Ben Hacker (1-33 off 4), while Johnson ran out De Nobrega.