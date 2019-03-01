Hastings & Bexhill set for key game in battle against relegation

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club is set to begin the final month of its survival quest with a key home fixture.

After a gap in the London Three South East programme last weekend, H&B will resume their battle to avoid relegation by hosting Bromley tomorrow (Saturday). Kick-off is 3pm.

H&B are third-from-bottom of the table following a very good 15-5 win at home to Pulborough last time out a fortnight ago.

They trail Bromley by one place and seven points, and are three points above rock-bottom Lewes, albeit having played an extra game.

H&B’s two remaining home matches are against teams in the bottom four and their two away games are against sides in the top five.

London Three South East bottom four (played-points): Bromley 16-34, Hastings & Bexhill 16-27, Park House 15-27, Lewes 15-24.

Remaining fixtures - H&B: March 2 Bromley (h), March 9 Old Dunstonians (a), March 16 Park House (h), March 30 Beccehamian (a).

Park House: March 2 Old Williamsonians (a), March 9 Lewes (h), March 23 Crowborough (a), March 30 Vigo (h).

Lewes: March 2 Beccehamian (h), March 9 Park House (a), March 23 Folkestone (h), March 30 Old Williamsonians (a), April 6 Pulborough (h).