Hastings & Bexhill set to take on league leaders

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club will be gunning to defeat table-topping opposition when it returns to action tomorrow (Saturday).

After being without a fixture last weekend, H&B will resume their quest to avoid relegation from London Three South East with a home game against leaders Crowborough.

Although beaten 24-5 in October’s reverse fixture, H&B will be buoyed by their 26-10 win away to Lewes last time out a fortnight ago which lifted them off the foot of the table.

H&B are a point behind Lewes and three adrift of eighth-placed Bromley with seven games to go. Kick-off at Ark William Parker Academy tomorrow is 2pm.

St Leonards Cinque Ports will host Crawley II and Rye will travel to East Grinstead II in Sussex Division Three East phase two tomorrow.