Hastings’ bid for back-to-back wins thwarted by rain

Hastings Priory Cricket Club’s quest for back-to-back victories was hit by the rain today (Saturday).

Priory were 20-0 after four overs having bowled hosts Lindfield out for 195 when the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Two match was abandoned. Both teams picked up 10 points.

Three of the division’s other four games were also abandoned, while St James’s Montefiore won away to Chichester Priory Park in a match played to T20 rules.

That means St James - who hold the second and final promotion place - are now 12 points clear of third-placed Priory having been two ahead at the start of play.

As for Priory, they got off to a flyer after choosing to field, reducing Lindfield to 9-2. John Morgan picked up both wickets, trapping Joe Newcombe leg before first ball before dismissing the other opener, Nathan Pugh, in the same fashion for three.

Lindfield rallied with a third wicket partnership of 57 between Tom Hinley and Apoorv Wankhade before losing three wickets for 12 runs to sit 78-5.

Morgan caught Wankhade off his own bowling for 37, Elliott Hooper then ran out Hinley for 31 and Morgan had Charlie Weir caught behind by Jake Woolley first ball.

Then came another substantial partnership as Simon Shivnarain and Max Kidman put on 87 for the sixth wicket until Morgan had the latter caught behind for 31 to complete his five-for.

Jed O’Brien then got in on the act, opening his account by having Shivnarain caught by Greg Devlin for 60 to leave Lindfield 181-7.

O’Brien went on to claim the final four wickets. The spinner next had Thanvi Choudhury caught by Ryan Hoadley for eight, then pinned Kevin Chamberlain leg before for three and wrapped up the innings by bowling Scott Pedley for seven off the second ball of the 52nd over.

Morgan finished with superb figures of 5-47 from 19 overs - his second five-wicket haul of the season and taking his wicket tally to 20 already. O’Brien ended up with 4-38 off 12.2 - his best figures of the campaign and he now has seven wickets in two matches.

Priory’s reply, however, was short-lived. Ricardo De Nobrega was unbeaten on six and Hoadley was five not out when the elements brought play to an early conclusion.

1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Two standings (all played 7 matches): 1 Billingshurst 169pts, 2 St James’s Montefiore 164, 3 HASTINGS PRIORY 152, 4 Bognor Regis 146, 5 Haywards Heath 125, 6 Burgess Hill 107, 7 Lindfield 98, 8 Chichester Priory Park 92, 9 Ifield 72, 10 Goring By Sea 55.