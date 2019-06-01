Hastings club wins 10 medals at Five Nations tournament

Hastings Kickboxing Academy (HKA) won 10 medals at the WKO Five Nations tournament.

HKA clocked up an impressive nine wins, collecting five gold and five silver medals, and were ranked fourth out of the 45 gyms taking part.

Chief instructor Carl Denne said: “I just want to say how proud I am of the way the team conducted themselves. This was HKA’s first tournament in about seven years, so it was a real test for us.”

See also: * Hastings produce gallant rearguard action in remarkable game

* England World Cup star delights school pupils

* Hastings hope key man will play despite dislocating finger

* District team crowned south east champions



Riley Davis was up against a talented opponent who was about eight inches taller, a few years older and five to six kilos heavier. Although his opponent was just too strong, Davis kept on battling all the way through.

Leyton Glover Simms had a war with possibly one of the stronger competitors from the whole day and narrowly missed out on the win in a fight that could have gone either way.

Charlie Drury was crowned WKO Five Nations light contact rooke 15-16 years, under-58kg champion after extending his unbeaten record.

Despite spending most of the previous Thursday evening in hospital, Taylor Ranson won two fights to be crowned female light contact 14-15 years, under-52kg champion.

Jake Payne, who has only been fighting for a few months, was edged out in a very close fight which could have gone either way.

Callum Helsdown produced a very hearty performance against a strong opponent and was a clear winner in the WKO Five Nations male full contact 14-15 years, under-62.9kg final.

Sanjay Subramaniam became the rookie light contact 9-10 years, under-30kg champion after stopping his opponent in just 16 seconds with a perfectly-timed roundhouse kick to the head.

Jake Willard fought for the southern area kickboxing title in front of more than 400 spectators. Willard did everything he could have done over five very close rounds, but just missed out on the belt at the final bell.

Charlotte Ham and Carrie Copper had to keep their feet on the ground and turn their skills to boxing as there were no ladies for them to fight in kickboxing.

They both clearly winning their first battles and ended up facing each other in the final. Both ladies were told to battle for the win, and Ham beat Copper in a war to be crowned WKO Five Nations boxing ladies’ light contact 65+ champion.

Denne added: “A huge thank you to our sponsor John Ham, of Hams Travel, for taking us up as a team in one of their great coaches, along with Raj Sharmalan Subramaniam for supplying catering for the team throughout the day.

“None of this would be possible without the team. I have to say a huge thank you to the whole team for helping warm-up, pad, corner, and prepare the team, with Jenny Fry staying back at base running classes and steering the ship.”

For more details on HKA and training with the champions, please visit www.hastingskickboxing.co.uk or contact Carl on 07949 221946.