Hastings coach praises ‘a good effort’ against fellow high-flyers

Hastings Priory Cricket Club coach Ian Gillespie praised ‘a good effort’ in last weekend’s draw away to fellow promotion hopefuls St James’s Montefiore.

Priory posted 273-7 declared batting first, thanks largely to Ricardo De Nobrega’s 132 from 135 balls, before St James finished their reply on 215-7.

Gillespie said: “It was a good effort. To be fair there was a bit of movement and certainly some turn in the first innings, but we batted very well indeed.

“Ricky’s hundred was fantastic. He played really nicely and that reflected the whole batting. Because he played so well, our batters were able to bat around him.

“Billo (Joe Billings) played very nicely, Tom (Gillespie) likewise. They were out trying to be positive and trying to play attacking shots to the right balls.

“The platform was tremendous, then Jake (Woolley) came in and continued it. He got settled and then attacked beautifully himself.

“The only disappointing thing was we lost two or three wickets cheaply at the end to give them points they shouldn’t have got. They didn’t bowl at all badly, but I thought we batted very well.

“The wicket got a little bit slower and then the turn went out of it, and it became very easy-paced, which made it difficult for us.

“Adam Barton’s opening spell was really good. It was a very aggressive opening burst and he got two good players out cheaply.

“But it just didn’t turn for our spinners. They both wheeled away with purpose, but couldn’t really get in amongst them.

“They’ve got some good batters and they were always going to get runs because they’re a good side. We didn’t bowl badly at all, but the wicket made it easy to not get out if they really wanted.

“We definitely had the better of it, but couldn’t quite force victory.”

1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Two standings (all played 8 matches): 1 Bognor Regis 176pts, 2 St James’s Montefiore 173, 3 Billingshurst 171, 4 HASTINGS PRIORY 165, 5 Haywards Heath 156, 6 Burgess Hill 137, 7 Lindfield 128, 8 Chichester Priory Park 93, 9 Ifield 83, 10 Goring By Sea 65.