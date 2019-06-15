Hastings coach: We’ve got to put a run together

Hastings Priory coach Ian Gillespie has challenged the cricket club to put a run together in its quest for promotion.

Priory are third in 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Two - one place and two points outside the promotion spots - entering the second third of the season.

After last weekend’s win at home to Burgess Hill, Priory will travel to Lindfield today (Saturday) before visiting second-placed St James’s Montefiore next weekend.

Gillespie said: “The critical thing is to follow that up in a tricky away tie at Lingfield. We’ve got to put a run together - that’s our challenge.

“It’s important we don’t concentrate on St James and see that as being the be all and end all. It’s about winning every single game and we want to be in as good form as we can be going in to any game.”

Priory have won four and lost two of their six matches so far as they seek an instant return to the Premier Division following last year’s relegation.

“What I’ve noticed is there are a lot of very well organised sides who are making the most of their ability,” continued Gillespie. “They’re all determined to do well and maybe part of that is they see us as being a good scalp to get.

“What’s critical is we match that in terms of our energy and determination, and don’t get intimidated by it or over-run by it.

“It’s going to be tough. We’ve got to win games at Horntye and that’s always a challenge bowling sides out.”

Adam Pye is likely to remain sidelined for a further couple of weeks, while Joe Billings is expected to return to the fold from university in Leeds next weekend.

1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Two standings (all played 6 matches): 1 Billingshurst 159pts, 2 St James’s Montefiore 144, 3 HASTINGS PRIORY 142, 4 Bognor Regis 136, 5 Haywards Heath 115, 6 Burgess Hill 97, 7 Lindfield 88, 8 Chichester Priory Park 82, 9 Ifield 62, 10 Goring By Sea 45.