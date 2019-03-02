Hastings Half Marathon: Entries coming in ‘faster than ever’

Entries are coming in ‘faster than ever’ for the 2019 Hastings Half Marathon, according to race director Eric Hardwick.

Event organisers, the Lions Club of Hastings, have this week started sending out race packs as fast as they can ahead of the 35th running of the 13.1-mile race on Sunday March 24.

The top runners are beginning to finalise their plans for this spring, especially with The Vitality Big Half coming up in London on Sunday March 10.

Won last year by the great Sir Mo Farah, the Big Half is very much an elite event and we expect to know who the best athletes competing at Hastings will be after this race.

It tends to be that top athletes want to be injury-free before committing themselves, especially with the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday April 28 in mind.

Organisers are also waiting to hear if there will be any entries from Kenyan athletes this year. Kenyans have dominated the Hastings Half Marathon down the years, but none took part in 2018.

Hastings Athletic Club talents Rhys Boorman and Gary Foster have both achieved good results over the last couple of weekends, while last year’s winner Adam Clarke was training in Hastings last weekend.

To enter the half marathon or the Buckswood School Mini Run for children aged 7-16, visit hastings-half.co.uk