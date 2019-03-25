Hastings Half Marathon: I’ve run every day since December, says third-placed Boorman

Rhys Boorman revealed he has run every day since December after finishing third in the Hastings Half Marathon.

The hard-working Hastings Athletic Club talent went three places better than he achieved last year in a time eight seconds slower.

He said: “I’ve run every day since December. I’ll now try and lower my mileage and get some track races in.”

Boorman - who crossed the line in one hour, 13 minutes and 45 seconds - was content with his result, which matched his position in 2016 and was a place below where he finished in 2017.

“I knew I wouldn’t be able to beat Gary (Foster, the runner-up) because he’s in good form at the moment,” continued the 26-year-old, who praised ‘probably the best crowd I’ve seen’.

“I’ve got some friends on the course and I knew how far in front the first two were so I thought I would take it easy the last few miles because I’ve been suffering with shin splints since the Big Half (in which Boorman clocked a PB on February 10). I thought I would just stick to third.”

Boorman admitted he struggled with the heat at the Grand Brighton Half in late February, but felt conditions were about perfect in yesterday’s sun-kissed race.

Last summer Boorman moved to London to take up a teaching job and often trains with the Hercules Wimbledon club, which boasts lots of sub 70-minute half marathon runners.

During school holidays he usually returns to the locality to train with Peter Baker and Jeff Pyrah at Hastings AC.