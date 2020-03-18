In the face of adversity it is the British who “Keep calm and carry on”.

Even in the current crisis it is astonishing and heartwarming to experience.

As many parents and carers are waiting for the dreaded news of school closures alongside the Easter holidays, Hastings Priory Cricket Club continue to push ahead with the Cricket Writing Competition in partnership with the Hastings Observer.

Local businesses and organisations supporting the Writing Competition are increasing as the closing date starts looming.

Mark Wisdens from Wisdens Sport Shop said “Providing children and teenagers with opportunities to bridge real or perceived barriers is something we are keen to encourage. Reactor balls look a bit weird and wonderful. We wanted to donate something that any child or teen would want to win as a prize. Well, even if the kids just enter out of curiosity, then we still take that as a win. [...] as long as it gets them writing.”

The shop donated 15 reactor balls for five runners’ up in each category, suitable for any age, gender, ability or love for sport.

One of Hastings Priory’s Young Cricketers collected prize donations from Roger Cuthbert at Kings Stationers earlier this week. Roger explained “I read about the competition in the Observer a little while ago.

With the current news cycle, we decided to something different.” After handing over the prizes, he continues “The saying ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ is now more true than ever. It takes all of us to make a difference, a positive difference. We hope that our stationary prizes encourage the next young sports journalist to put pen to paper and enter the competition.“

With only a few days left to enter, do not delay getting your thoughts about cricket on paper.

The competition is aimed at 6 - 18 year olds across the UK and closes on 31st March 2020 at 5pm. The winning entries of the three categories are published in the Hastings Observer with a chance to be published in a book. Various writing styles are welcome, starting from 150 words up to 500. Suitable for all ages and abilities, full details can be found on www.hastingspriory.com/ writing-competition.