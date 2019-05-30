Hastings produce gallant rearguard action in remarkable game

Hastings Priory Cricket Club’s second team produced a gallant rearguard action to achieve respectability in defeat against table-topping opposition.

Priory ended up losing by 117 runs away to 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East leaders Seaford, but it could well have been a whole lot worse.

After Seaford amassed a huge 352-1 from their 45 overs batting first, Priory were 51-7 at one stage in reply before rallying to a final total of 235-8.

Six of Priory’s top seven departed for scores of four or fewer, but the recovery started with an eighth wicket partnership of 52 between Jason Scroop (48) and Jack Stapley.

Stapley went on to forge an unbroken ninth wicket stand of 132 with Adam Page. Stapley ended up on 89 not out off 59 balls with 16 fours, while Page was unbeaten on 53 off 49 with eight boundaries.

Jack Bounsall was earlier the only Priory bowler to take a wicket as Chris Stanyard (161 not out off 131 balls) and Oliver Smith (160 not out off 120 balls) shared a remarkable unbroken second wicket partnership of 337 for Seaford.

The matchball sponsor was FM Conway Ltd.

Priory are at home to Eastbourne seconds in a battle of the bottom two this coming Saturday.