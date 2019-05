The 2019 Hastings Regatta was a huge success last weekend.

Clubs from across Sussex and Kent battled it out in 23 races as the 2019 Coast Amateur Rowing Association (CARA) season got underway in bright sunshine and fair seas. Pictures by Justin Lycett

Boats on the water in the 2019 Hastings Regatta JPIMedia Buy a Photo

