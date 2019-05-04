Hastings & Rother ace runs two marathons in two days

A Hastings & Rother Triathlon Club member ran two marathons in consecutive days.

Not content with just completing the Virgin Money London Marathon, Shane Barnes also ran 26.2 miles around the capital, passing various London landmarks, the previous day.

The marathon double is part of Shane’s training for taking part in an event which two years ago was voted the world’s toughest triathlon.

Shane will line up in the double ironman at the Brutal Extreme Triathlons event in Llanberis, north Wales, on Saturday August 31.

That event will take the form of a 4.8-mile swim in a mountain lake, followed by a hilly 224-mile bike leg around the Welsh hills and valleys, and finally a double marathon run which will start with an ascent of Snowdon.

As part of his training, Shane has so far run the Hastings Half Marathon and completed a 4k sea swim in temperatures of 9degC, as well as the two marathons in London.

He also plans to cycle the equivalent of Mount Everest in one day on one hill (8,848m of elevation), and enter Man Vs Coast (23+ miles of high cliffs, brooding moorland, crashing waves, rough-hewn rocks, water jumps and swims along the famous Cornish coastline), Man Vs Mountain (22+ miles and 5,055ft from sea level to the summit of Snowdon...and back), Man Vs Lakes (28+ miles, 4,200ft across the hills and lakes of the Lake District, running, kayaking, swimming, climbing and obstacles including a trademark vertical kilometre), and Ironman UK Bolton (2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycle, 26.2-mile marathon run).

Shane is hoping to raise money to support Charity for Kids and the National Autistic Society, and has fundraising pages at www.justgiving.com