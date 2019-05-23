Hastings Runners out in force for keenly-contested race

Some 90 Hastings Runners were in action in the Club Spring 5K.

There was a first club win for the ever-improving Colin White, whose time of 18 minutes and 20 seconds was enough to see off his nearest challengers.

They included youngster Finlay Goodman, whose remarkable time of 18:37 beat his dad Mark by just three seconds and claimed third place.

Ahead of the father and son duo in second place was Matthew O’Driscoll in 18:33. Leo Cacciatore made up the top five in 18:47.

Despite the challenging headwind facing the runners for the first 2.5km, Jane Coles produced a PB to take the honours in the female race with a time of 21:26.

Claire Thomas (21:48) and Debbie Humbles (22:00) finished close behind in second and third. There were also PBs for Manami Cheves (24:52) and Sharon Wadham (26:30).

Fresh off his club record-breaking run in the Hastings Runners 5 Mile Race on Sunday May 12, Matt Edmonds flew more than 6,000 miles to compete in the Lima Half Marathon. His time of one hour and 18 minutes was good enough to break into the top 25.

Last Thursday, a number of club members took part in the 5k and 10k Out of the Blue races at Ashburnham. Darren Barzee produced a superb run to finish fifth overall and first in his age category over the longer distance in 40 minutes and 35 seconds.

The up-and-coming Bradley Earwalker was eighth in 42:50, with Paul Burchett just one second behind in ninth. Fiona Johnson (10k) and Susan Rae (5k) both took first place in their respective age categories.