Hastings runners perform superbly at Beckley 10K

Over 50 Hastings Runners were in action at the Beckley 10K this weekend.

On a glorious morning with the sun shining and a gentle breeze, there were some excellent times recorded. This despite the challenging, undulating nature of the route, with over 150 metres of elevation.

Darren Barzee continued his superb season by coming home in 5th place overall, posting a time of 40 minutes and 5 seconds. It was good enough for first place in the MV50 category.

Alongside Andrew Watson (41:25) and Patrick Bermingham (42:24), the club landed first place in the Men’s Team event.

The women followed suit with Debbie Humbles (47:31), Jane Coles (48:20) and Nina Lambrou (50:03) combining for the Team prize. Humbles also won first place in the FV50 category.

There were age categories wins too for Andy Lee (MV60: 43:03), Rob Dennis (FV70: 50:44), Debra Van Aalst (FV55 57:00), Susan Rae (FV60: 50:18) and Yockie Richardson (FV70: 1:09:10).

Husband and wife, Paul and Sharon both landed PB’s in the Deal 5 miler with times of 44:43 and 43:40 respectively.

Results: Beckley 10K - D.Barzee 40:05, A.Watson 41:25, P.Bermingham 42:24, S.Newstead 42:26, A.Lee 43:08, M.Hayler 44:14, G.Grass 45:06, N.Godden 45:35, A.Knight 45:54, D.Humbles 47:31, K.Blowers 47:43, J.Coles 48:20, M.Norris 48:22, R.Thomas 48:57, A.Gardner 50:02, N.Lambrou 50:03, S.Rae 50:18, R.Dennis 50:44, P.Noakes 52:29, M.Cheves 52:32, E.Allchurch 52:40, N.Webb 52:44, A.Barratt 52:23, S.Linklater 54:16, A.Ballard 54:21, K.Goodsell 54:41, R.Cross 54:42, S.Quincey 55:50, S.Slater 55:59, J.Cull 56:44, B.Edmondson 56:41, D.Van Aalst 57:06, M.Crawford 57:32, J.Smalldon 57:36, M.Fox 59:49, P.Moir 59:49, N.Winborn 1:02:49, A.Moore 1:02:57, A.Campbell 1:03:09, T.Kitson 1:03:58, S.Palmer 1:04:29, S.Mann 1:04:58, C.Matthews 1:05:33, H.Ranson 1:06:04, J.Nash 1:06:02, N.Slow 1:06:43, L.King 1:07:58, Y.Richardson 1:09:10, L.Peterson 1:12:18, S.Peters 1:15:20, M.Le Pla 1:16:14, A.Leonard 1:17:52.