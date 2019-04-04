Hastings Runners toast age group victory double

Thirteen Hastings Runners set their alarm clocks early to kick-start British Summer Time by tackling the Forestry 100 Running Series 10k at Bedgebury on Sunday.

Darren Barzee, who is having one of his finest seasons in more than 30 years of running, continued his superb form by finishing sixth overall - and first in the male vet 50 category - in a time of 40 minutes and 27 seconds.

Yockie Richardson also claimed first place in her age category with a very respectable time of 1:03:44.

See also: * Hastings Half Marathon: 139 Hastings Runners tackle popular event

* Hastings Half Marathon picture special

* Hastings Half Marathon: Hastings ace just misses out on victory

* Another big name announced for Manchester United Legends match in Hastings



Results: Darren Barzee 40:27, Daniel Oliver 47:12, Nicola Peters 58:43, Shana Burchett 59:26, Krista Barzee 1:03:34, Lauren Coleman 1:03:25, Michelle Krombholz 1:03:45, Yockie Richardson 1:03:44, Ian Lee 1:13:48, Linda Bendis 1:13:48, Lucy Brett 1:14:15, Ben Kirimli 1:14:15, Sue Peters 1:19:30.

For more information on becoming a member of Hastings Runners, and details on training sessions and races, please visit www.hastingsrunners.org.uk