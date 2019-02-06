Hastings Seagull team smashes county record

Hastings Seagull Swimming Club enjoyed a fantastic and exciting day of racing at the hotly-anticipated Sussex County Relays event.

The Seagulls an impressive and well-deserved second place overall and broke a county record at an event held in Horsham.

The 10/11 boys' team

The stars of the day were undoubtedly the double gold medal-winning quartet of Ben Horner, plus the three Choron brothers, JJ, Henri and Louis.

The fab four smashed the Sussex record by well over two seconds in the 4x100m medley relay, as well as winning the 4x100m freestyle relay, an event which they also hold the Sussex record in.

The excitement continued with the 10/11 years boys’ team of Harry Daykin, Nate Cahill, Harley Williams and Reus Brown. These talented youngsters struck gold in the 4x50m freestyle and won silver in the 4x50m medley.

The 12/13 years boys’ team of Felix Merritt, Lucas Maule, Bertie Turner and Dylan O’Brien swam their hearts out to bag a fantastic silver in the 4x50m freestyle and bronze in the 4x50m medley.

The 10-16 girls' team

The 10-16 girls’ team of Elisha Paige, Amber Mathews, Lexie Collins and Eloise Saunders also showed fantastic team spirit to take bronze in the 4x50m medley.

A club spokesman said: “The Seagulls love this event as it really develops great team spirit. Congratulations to all the Seagulls who took part and, of course, all the many volunteers and fabulous coaches who make it happen.”