Hastings talent clocks country’s fastest time

A Hastings Athletic Club talent clocked the fastest 5k time by an under-20 woman in the country this year.

Lizzie Clarke produced a phenomenal run of 16 minutes and 39 seconds in the Hastings parkrun seafront race on Saturday morning.

In doing so, she smashed the ladies’ course record, previously held by Grace Baker, by 39 seconds and become the first female overall winner of the Hastings parkrun.

The 18-year-old’s time was also the fastest by a female at any parkrun in the country last weekend.

Last month Clarke clocked the fastest five-mile time in the country by an under-20 woman this year at the Tenterden 5 Mile race.

Also at last weekend’s parkrun, Hastings Runners’ outstanding junior prospect Finlay Goodman knocked 30 seconds off the JM10 record with an impressive time of 19:00. Goodman recently won the under-11 category in the East Sussex Sunday Cross-Country League.

Hastings parkrun will celebrate its fourth anniversary on Saturday April 13 and more than 6,000 runners have taken part since it started.

The 5k seafront race starts and finishes at Grosvenor Gardens, St Leonards, and is held every Saturday at 9am. To register and download your free barcode, visit www.parkrun.org.uk