Hastings talent triumphs in South East match

A Hastings Athletic Club young talent was victorious in the South East Inter-County Match at Lee Valley on Sunday.

Representing Sussex, George Pool was a runaway winner of the under-17 men’s 3,000m in a time of 9:02.43. An impressive 60-second final lap left him nine seconds clear of his nearest rival.

Pool’s performance helped the Sussex men win their group and with the women placing fourth, Sussex were the overall winners for the first time in living memory.

Sussex scored 673 points - 30 clear of runners-up Kent - with Hampshire on 600 and Essex on 576.5. Hertfordshire, Surrey, Buckinghamshire and Middlesex trailed away.

Two other Hastings AC runners were part of the success. Maya Ramnarine came fifth in the 3,000m, while Evie Clements contributed useful points by contesting the 80m hurdles, high jump and 1,500m steeplechase.

Hastings AC hot prospect Lizzie Clarke, meanwhile, set her fourth club record of the year on Saturday.

The teenage talent broke the Hastings AC under-20 1,500m club record, which she already held, with a time of 4:42.06 when coming fourth in a British Milers’ Club event in Eltham.

Clarke, who was first lady in the Hastings Runners Five-Mile Race two months ago, actually felt disappointed with her run until being informed of the club record.

She will step up to the 3,000m - a distance better suited to her - at the English Schools’ Championships in Birmingham this weekend.

Also in Eltham, Caitlin Millar came third in an 800m race which ended in a blanket finish. Her time of 2:14.67 was just outside her personal best.

Hastings AC filled three of the top four places in the Rye Summer Classic Series 10K race on Friday evening.

Daniel Anderson produced a good run to finish second in 32:56, Rhys Boorman was third in 33:24 and Jeff Pyrah fourth in 33:49. James Crombie clocked 38:21 and Rebecca Edwards 45:31.

Hastings AC will continue their Southern Athletics League Division Three South East campaign in Carshalton this coming Saturday, albeit without several of their top distance runners.

Clarke and Pool will be at the English Schools’ Championships, Gary Foster and Stacey Clusker are on holiday, and Millar is unavailable.

