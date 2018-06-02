Hastings talents impress at regional championships

Five elite swimmers from Hastings Seagull Swimming Club performed strongly in the conclusion of the South East Region Age Group Championships at K2 Crawley.

The five swimmers qualified for a total of 19 events, and Lucas Maule confidently smashed personal best times in all three of his swims, placing 16th in the 200m breaststroke, 15th in the 100m breaststroke and 23rd in the 50m freestyle in the combined 11/12 age group despite not turning 11 until this week.

Older brother David Maule demonstrated his experience of swimming at such a high level by reaching two finals, placing 7th in the 200m breaststroke and eighth in the 100m breaststroke.

He also placed 12th in the 50m breaststroke, 16th in the 400m individual medley and 18th in the 200m individual medley, as well as clocking multiple PBs.

Bella Gardner had the most swims of the contingent, and achieved multiple PBs and creditable placings in all her events - 17th (200m individual medley), 15th (100m freestyle), 25th (50m freestyle), 13th (200m butterfly), 11th (100m butterfly), 41st (50m breaststroke), 23rd (50m butterfly), 25th (200m freestyle) and 10th in the 400m individual medley - the most gruelling event of the weekend.

Felix Merritt qualified for his first championships and impressively achieved a PB in the 50m backstroke, placing 15th overall in the combined 11/12 years age group.

Peter Conte demonstrated maturity in his first championships with a solid swim, matching his new PB for the 50m breaststroke which he only achieved the day before at a different meet in London. He placed 30th in the 13 years age group.

Junior elite squad coach Tracy Hedley accompanied the swimmers over both weekends and expressed how immensely proud she is of their fabulous achievements.

Hastings Seagull describe themselves as a friendly and competitive club, offering swimming instruction for all standards and ages. The club provides swim school, racing squads, master training and water polo, and new members are always welcome.

For more information, visit www.hastingsseagullsc.org.uk

