Hastings target glory at national finals

Hastings Predators will be gunning for glory at the UK Floorball Federation National Finals this weekend.

The Predators will battle it out alongside seven of the UK’s other leading teams in Perth, Scotland.

A club spokesman said: “We are going to play in our fourth consecutive National Finals. The last two years we have got all the way to the final and come second in the UK; this year we are ready to change that and bring gold to Hastings!”

The eight competing teams at the National Finals have been split into two groups of four. Predators are in group B with London Great White Sharks, Rhinos and Southern Vipers.

The top two in each group on Saturday will advance to Sunday’s semi-finals. The final will be played later on Sunday.

Predators qualified for the National Finals by finishing runners-up in South League Division One - three points behind champions London Great White Sharks - with 15 wins in 17 matches.

The club also fielded a second team in the division this season.