Hastings triumph after dramatic finish

Hastings Priory Cricket Club’s second team pulled off a nail-biting victory at home to Portslade’s first team on Saturday.

Priory chased down a target of 231 with one wicket and two balls remaining to earn their second win of the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East season.

An unbroken last wicket partnership of 23 between Seaver Cowley (30 not out) and Ahsan Toqeer (7 not out) took Priory over the line in the Horntye Park sunshine.

See also: * Aussie ace hits hundred as Hastings draw

* Key player back at Hastings for second versus third clash

* Burgon stars as Bexhill knock leaders off their perch



First team fast bowler Adam Pye, making his return from injury as a batsman only, earlier made 44, Jack Stapley 42 and Sujith Perera 37. Pye and Stapley put on 84 for the fifth wicket to take Priory from 84-4 to 168-5.

Priory had earlier bowled fourth-placed Portslade out for 230 in 44.4 overs after the visitors had won the toss and chosen to bat.

Portslade recovered from 72-5 thanks largely to Paul Glover’s 81 off 63 balls and 44 from Alfie Gent, who between them put on 116 for the sixth wicket.

Stapley was Priory’s most successful bowler with 4-50, Joe Adams took 3-37, Perera 2-39 and Adam Page 1-57.

1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East standings (all played 8 matches): 1 Preston Nomads II 206pts, 2 Seaford 194, 3 BEXHILL 176, 4 Portslade 148, 5 RYE 134, 6 Crawley Eagles 133, 7 Brighton & Hove II 126, 8 Eastbourne II 121, 9 Rottingdean 100, 10 HASTINGS PRIORY II 87.