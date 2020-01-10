Here are the nine girls selected across Sussex Cricket Academy and Emerging Players Programmes

There are four new faces in this year’s intake for the Sussex Cricket Girls’ Academy and Emerging Players Programme (EPP).

A total of nine girls have been selected for the programme. Cassidy McCarthy and Ella McCaughan return for their second and third years in the Academy respectively. They are joined by Freya Kemp who has progressed from the EPP. Here are the nine players

1. Freya Kemp Freya makes the step up from the EPP to the Academy this winter. The 14-year-old pupil at Bedes School is a left-arm seamer and hard-hitting batter whose promise has also led to her inclusion in the England Womens Academy and the Young Vipers Regional Development Centre. ugc Buy a Photo

2. Cassidy McCarthy A 17-year-old right-arm seamer and batter, Cassidy enters her second year on the Academy. She captained Sussexs under-17 national final this summer and was also an integral part of the senior womens side. other Buy a Photo

3. Ella McCaughan The right-hand top order batter and leg-spin bowler has been selected for the England Womens Academy for the second year running and is also part of the Young Vipers Regional Development Centre. other Buy a Photo

4. Amie Anderson Entering her third year on the EPP, Amie is a left-arm seamer and right-handed batter. She plays club cricket at Bexhill CC and is a pupil at Bexhill College. other Buy a Photo

