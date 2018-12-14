Hollington Gymnastics Club in the medals at Mike Walker Invitational

Hollington Gymnastics Club enjoyed plenty of success at the Mike Walker Invitational in Southampton.

The competition was staged over two weekends, with the tumblers competing first and the acrobats making the trip there a week later.

The calibre of clubs competing was exceptional and only those putting out their very best talent stood a chance of a podium finish.

The Hollington contingent did not disappoint, with an array of medals and many others achieving their highest scores to date this season.

In the tumbling, there were first places for Imogen Burt (club 4 8-9yrs), Ellie-Mae Smith (club 2 10-11yrs), Sharni Gilbert (NDP 3 10-11yrs), Ashlyn Cotman (NDP 5 under-13yrs) and Maddie Luke (FIG 11-12yrs).

Lara Brown (club 4 10-11yrs) and Sienna Spice (NDP 2 11-12yrs) achieved second places, while Lexie Fielding (club 4 8-9yrs) came third.

As for the acrobats, Kiah Phillips and Kelsey Durling (grade 5 WP), and Charlotte Wynne Pennels and Ashlyn Cotman (IDP WP) achieved second places, while Erin Wiltshire, Olivia Symes and Sienna Spice came third.

Head coach Jasmine Cullander said: “The gymnasts should all be pleased with how well they performed at such a prestigious competition. The coaches are very proud of each and every one of them.”