Hollington high-flyers win an array of medals

Hollington Gymnastics Club held its annual tumble and acrobatics invitational competition over two days - and the host club won an array of medals.

The preparation squad acrobats, club tumblers and national grade one and two acrobats competed on day one.

Most of these gymnasts are very new to competing and for some it was their very first time, but a fantastic haul of eight gold, 12 silver and three bronze medals was achieved.

Gold medals: Ella Freeman & Amelia Grace (regional 1B women’s pair), Tayler Price & Sophie Kennedy (regional 2B women’s pair), Tilly Sterrick, Holly Morris & Esme Boussaid (regional 2B group), Elsie Crowther & Isla Dunga (regional 3B women’s pair), Jaiden Didsbury & Chloe Pilkington (regional 3B mixed pair), Kenlie Cotman & Mollie Bune (club 3 tumble 7-8yrs), Ashley Frost (club 4 tumble 13-14yrs).

Silver: Saskia Guest & Maisie Standivan (regional 1B women’s pair), Lyla Fielding & Ellie-Mae Smith (regional 2B women’s pair), Ava Shewry-Maryan, Amilie Warmington & Antalia Cole (regional 2B group), Emily Holland & Chloe Pilkington (regional 3B women’s pair), Kieran Clark & Leila Cheshire (regional 3B mixed pair), Maddie Cheeseman (club 2 tumble 7-8yrs), Jake Newman (club 2 tumble 9-10yrs), Megan Maynard (club 3 tumble 9-10yrs), Ellie-Mae Smith (club 3 tumble 11-12yrs), Keeley Verlander (club 3 tumble 13+yrs), Riley Homan (club 3 tumble 7-8yrs), Eisa Thomas-Gillett (club 4 tumble 9-10yrs).

Bronze: Marnie Horan & Evie Harris (grade 2 women’s pair), Alan Solovoskis (club 2 tumble 9-10yrs), Alicia Richards (club 3 tumble 7-8yrs).

On day two in the tumbling it was the turn of the national level and FIG tumblers. They scooped a total of nine gold, seven silver and two bronze medals.

Gold medals: Charlie Skeggs (national 1 13-14yrs), Jago Herriott (national 2 11-12yrs), Leon Ercegovic (national 2 13-14yrs), Hannah Turner (national 3 15+yrs), Kyla West (national 4 under-13yrs), Ellie Cocks (national 4 13+yrs), Ashlyn Cotman (national 5 under-13yrs), Willow Kirkcaldy (FIG DEV 9-10yrs), George Bune (FIG DEV 11-12yrs).

Silver: Scarlett Wickham (national 1 9-10yrs), Talia Kinch (national 1 13-14yrs), Emmie Hodgson (national 2 11-12yrs), Spencer Todd (national 2 11-12yrs), Liam Webb (national 2 13-14yrs), Eloise Thomas-Gillett (FIG DEV 11-12yrs), Maddie Luke (FIG 11-12yrs).

Bronze: Lara Brown (national 1 11-12yrs), Ayesha Hooks (national 2 13-14yrs).

The grade three and above acrobats were also in fine form. For most of the partnerships it was still fairly early on in the season and they all gave a fantastic account of themselves.

First up were the grade three gymnasts. Despite being in a strong group, Liam Webb and Jolie Nash came away with an impressive gold for their mixed pair routine.

The grade three group of Keeleigh Tribbeck, Amy Robertson and Maddie Birks matched this with a very well-deserved victory.

Next it was the turn of grade four partnerships, and Jimmy Symes and Roxanne Stephens executed a lovely routine to secure third place.

Just missing out on a medal were Robyn Foster and Isabelle Fowler with a very creditable fourth place for their grade four women’s pair routine.

Superb routines from Natalia Luke, Jaimi Phillips and Keeley Verlander, and Hannah Dine, Cody Robertson and Milly Davis completed the successful grade four round with a first and fourth place respectively.

The day was finished off with more success from the host club’s high level gymnasts, who had to perform two routines.

Results: grade 5 women’s pair - Kiah Phillips & Kelsey Durling 3rd; grade 5 women’s group - Grace Gillett, Zara Hyland & Sharni Gilbert 1st; IDP women’s pair - Charlotte Wynne Pennels & Ashlyn Cotman 2nd; IDP women’s group - Erin Wiltshire, Olivia Symes & Sienna Spice 4th.

A Hollington Gymnastics Club spokesman said: “A great weekend of results and the coaches are hugely proud of all their achievements.”