Hollington talents set to take on Britain’s finest

Eight Hollington Gymnastics Club talents will head to Birmingham this weekend to compete in a prestigious competition.

Six Hollington tumblers and two DMT gymnasts will take part in the Regional Team Final and NDP Semi-Final.

Up against the best in Great Britain, they will seek to gain top eight places to advance to the individual finals in Coventry later this year.

The tumblers earned places in the regional team by achieving top two spots in their categories at the South East regional qualifiers in Gillingham.

Liam Webb (NDP 2 13/14 years), Ashlyn Cotman (NDP 5 under-13), Jago Herriott (NDP 2 11/12 years), Charlie Skeggs (NDP 3 13/14 years), Ellie Cocks (NDP 4 over-13) and Eloise Thomas-Gillett (NDP 4 under-13) will all travel to Birmingham.

Joining the six tumblers will be two girls from the DMT section of the club. Maddie Luke (NDP 5 9/12 years) and Zara Hyland (NDP 4 13+ years) had to go through two preliminary rounds before they could compete at their qualifier, where they too had to finish in the top two.

Hollington coach Nikki Luke said: “We would like to wish all eight of our gymnasts the very best of luck this weekend as they take to the arena and represent the South East region.”