Hollington triumph at South East Championships

A talented acrobatics team from Hollington Gymnastics Club was triumphant at the South East Regional Championships.

Four titles were won and fantastic routines were delivered by all at Swallows Leisure Centre in Sittingbourne.

The gymnasts were up against some of the best partnerships in the region and they certainly did not disappoint.

Highlights of the weekend were winning performances from grade three mixed pair Liam Webb and Jolie Nash, grade four mixed pair Jimmy Symes and Roxy Stephens, grade four women’s pair Summer and Lexie Spirce, and IDP pair Charlotte Wynne Pennels and Ashlyn Cotman.

Head coach Jasmine Cullander said: “Myself and the coaching team are so proud of each and every one of the gymnasts who competed this weekend. All their hard work and commitment paid off, and they thoroughly deserved this success.”