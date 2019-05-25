Huge partnership gives Bexhill victory against Rye

Bexhill moved up to second in 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East following a 10-wicket win at home to Rye today (Saturday).

A remarkable unbroken opening partnership of 167 between Liam Bryant and Cameron Burgon ensured Bexhill reached their victory target in just 29.2 overs.

Cameron Burgon scored an unbeaten century to help Bexhill complete a 10-wicket win

Burgon compiled his maiden first team century with a brilliant 104 not out off just 87 balls with 22 fours. Bryant was unbeaten on 57 from 89 deliveries with 10 boundaries.

Overseas player Altaf Ahmed was Rye’s best performer with the ball, conceding just 11 runs from his eight overs, four of which were maidens.

Rye - who last summer were playing two divisions below Bexhill - were earlier all out for 165 in 44.3 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat at The Polegrove.

Stuart Collier returned to open the bowling for Bexhill after missing the previous weekend’s defeat at Portslade and was quick to make his mark, dismissing opener James Hamilton and number three George Wathen for ducks.

Luke Payton scored a fine fifty for Rye

Shawn Johnson - Bexhill’s other opening bowler - had Rye captain Harry Smeed caught by Burgon for 10, but young Luke Payton again showcased his talent with a very good 59 - his maiden first team fifty in league cricket.

Dan Seabrook (15), Ahmed (13), Tobias Farrow (24) and Craig Pierce (11) chipped in around Payton to earn Rye six batting points, but their total later proved nowhere near enough.

As well as starring with the bat, Bryant was also Bexhill’s most successful bowler with 3-28 from seven overs. Collier (9-2-31-2), Chris Deeprose (9-2-20-2) and Ethan Guest (6.3-0-23-2) picked up two wickets each, and Johnson finished with a miserly 1-13 from six.

The result moved Bexhill up four places in the table, although only three points separate second and fifth. They are just nine points behind leaders Seaford.

Rye slip a place to eighth and are five points above the two relegation spots after the first four of the season’s 18 matches.

1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East standings (all played 4 matches): 1 Seaford 93pts, 2 BEXHILL 84, 3 Preston Nomads II 82, 4 Crawley Eagles 82, 5 Portslade 81, 6 Brighton & Hove II 73, 7 Rottingdean 73, 8 RYE 52, 9 Eastbourne II 47, 10 HASTINGS PRIORY II 40.

Bexhill will also be in action tomorrow (Sunday) as they make the short trip to Crowhurst Park in the T20 Sunday Cup. Play is due to start at 3.30pm.