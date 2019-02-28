Indian Open: Mark Davis makes tournament’s highest break

Snooker star Mark Davis chalked up the highest break of the Indian Open so far this morning (Thursday).

The world number 35 from St Leonards compiled a superb 140 in the final frame of his 4-0 first round victory over Paul Davison.

Davis had earlier edged the opening frame on the black before winning the second 58-33 and the third 71-34.

See also: * St Leonards star edged out in epic English Open final

* Brilliant Davis stuns O’Sullivan to reach English Open final

* World Grand Prix: Davis beats local rival Robertson



The 46-year-old Davis, who was runner-up in the English Open at K2 Crawley earlier this season, will take on Yuan Sijun or Chuan Leong in the last 32 tomorrow.

Jimmy Robertson, the world number 22 from Bexhill, suffered a 4-0 first round defeat to Scottish cueman Scott Donaldson this morning.