Is Eastbourne Tennis 2020 going to be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak?

Eastbourne tennis at Devonshire Park is something of an institution and one of the biggest events in the Sussex sporting calendar.

The world's best tennis players head to Eastbourne annually for the pre-Wimbledon tournament - but this year it is under threat due to coronavirus.

Crowds flock to Devonshire Park each year

Tennis is one of the many sports on lockdown and no professional tournaments will be be played anywhere in the world until April 20 at the earliest.

The ATP Tour has postponed all play for six weeks, with no WTA tournaments for at least five weeks.

As it stands, Eastbourne and Wimbledon are scheduled to go ahead but the situation could change in the coming weeks, depending on how bad the virus gets.

When is the Eastbourne tournament due to take place? The Nature Valley International runs from June 20 -27, 2020

What is it?

The Nature Valley International is a combined men's and women's grasscourt event. It is a WTA Premier level and ATP 250 level tournament contested at Devonshire Park. It was founded in 1974 - 46 years ago.

Previous champions include Chris Evert, Andy Roddick, Karolina Pliskova and Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic.

What's happened to other tennis events?

This year's French Open has been postponed and will now be played between September 20 and October 4, 2020.

Currently, Wimbledon remains on to start on June 29, unless tournament organisers receive government advice that they should postpone the Championships.

The Miami Open and the Indian Wells were both cancelled.

What the LTA said

An LTA spokesperson said: “In accordance with the most recent Government advice, our position is that our summer grass court events are going ahead as it stands.

"However this is a very fast-moving situation and, as you might expect, the situation is under constant review.

"We are in regular communication with the government, ITF, WTA, ATP and venues with regards to the staging of our summer grass court events, as well as working closely with the All England Club.

"The safety and security of all those attending, working at or playing in our events is our absolute priority and, in common with all event organisers, we are planning for various contingencies at this stage.”