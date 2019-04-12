Isobel to captain England at World Championships

A talented young martial artist from Crowhurst has been chosen to captain her country at a global competition.

Isobel Eason-Warner has been selected as the England junior girls’ team captain for the Taekwon-do World Championships in Germany from April 22-28.

At an event where 1,234 elite black belt athletes from 64 countries will compete, it is a huge achievement for the 16-year-old, and a real testament to her dedication, focus and commitment to her sport.

Isobel has been practicing Taekwon-do since the age of three. At 12, she was the youngest person ever in her association to take and pass her black belt grading.

She won her first international competition just six months later, securing gold and silver medals at the Dutch Open.

Isobel was selected to represent the ITF Taekwon-Do national team aged 14 and has been representing England for the past two years.

She trains all over the country for the national team and competes all over Europe alongside her younger sister Evie, who has recently passed her black belt grading and is hoping to trial for the England team later this year.

Isobel is a great role model and helps out at Summerfields Leisure Centre on Thursday evenings, teaching other children at Hastings Taekwon-Do classes with the All England Taekwon-do Association.

Away from Taekwon-do, Isobel is studying sports science at Bexhill College, having successfully passed her GCSEs at Claverham Community College in Battle last year (and managed to compete alongside her studies).