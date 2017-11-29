On-song Saxons stun more high-flying opposition

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team defeated table-topping opposition for the second successive weekend.

Having knocked Ashford off the top of South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 the previous weekend, Saxons repeated the trick against Kings & Alleyns on Saturday with a 2-1 away victory.

The result moved Saxons up to third place and within three points of an Ashford side which is now back on top of the standings.

Up against a Kings team which had previously conceded only one goal at home this season, Saxons produced some very good hockey in the opening 10 minutes.

Paddy Cornish tackled a home midfielder and then skipped round a defender before finding Alex Coombs unmarked at the top of the D. Coombs unleashed a reverse stick shot which found its way into the bottom corner, giving Saxons an early lead.

Saxons then dictated the play with some good passing and unselfish running from all areas of the pitch. Kings were back on level terms at half time, though, after scoring from a short corner.

The second half began in rather cagey fashion, with the home team sitting deep and trying to counter on any Saxons mistakes.

Sam Bunday, George Eldridge, Chris Meredith and Nick Taylor remained solid in defence, and Saxons got into some good positions at the other end, but the final ball just wouldn’t fall to them.

Saxons did eventually grab a winner, however, when the ball fell to Toby Reed, who unleashed a shot which Coombs managed to guide into the net.

Saxons then changed their tactics and fell into a half court press, which the home team struggled to break down and Saxons clinched a notable victory.

A mention is due for the ever-solid Mike Sutton for some saves that kept Saxons ahead.

Now unbeaten in five games, Saxons will contest their final home fixture of 2017 this coming Saturday, against fifth-placed Old Williamsonians. Push-back at Horntye Park is 1.30pm.

Saxons’ one subsequent match before the festive break is away to Folkestone seconds the following weekend.