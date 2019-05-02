Panic over as Rye overseas star is reunited with lost luggage

Rye Cricket Club’s overseas player has been reunited with his luggage after it had gone missing on his arrival in the country.

Altaf Ahmed, a right-arm fast bowler from Peshawar in Pakistan, arrived in England on Sunday, minus his luggage, including his cricket kit.

The panic was over by Tuesday, though, when Ahmed was reunited with all his luggage via courier from Heathrow.

See also: * Pakistani pace ace heading to Rye

* Ex-Yorkshire and Sussex star signs for Bexhill

* Tickets still available to see Paul Gascoigne in Hastings

* Hastings Runners ace, 70, comes fifth in age at London Marathon



He promises to be a big addition to the team as Rye prepare to begin their 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East campaign away to Portslade this coming Saturday.

Rye, who this summer will be playing at the highest level of league cricket in their history, hosted Ashford in their second pre-season friendly last weekend.

After Rye captain Harry Smeed lost the toss and his team was asked to field first on a good looking track, Ashford made a great start and reached 71 before the first wicket fell.

The introduction of James Smeed (2-27) and Ben Clifton (1-32) halted the runs and brought about wickets. With the score reading 122-3, the game was in the balance.

George Wathen (3-25) started to turn the screw, reducing Ashford to 163-7. Rye now felt they had the upper hand, but a quickfire 49 from Shields (49) pushed Ashford’s score to a very competitive 216 from their 40 overs.

Rye got off to a great start in reply, with James Hamilton (30) and Dan Seabrook (28) putting on 82 for the first wicket.

Rye failed to put another partnership together and collapsed to 125-7 before Rye Concepts man of the match Luke Payton (32 not out) continued his brilliant start to the season in the first team as Rye ended on 178-9.

Rye seconds will host Fletching’s first XI at The Rye Cricket Salts this Saturday in a match sponsored by The Mermaid Inn. The thirds were due to host Seaford fourths at Icklesham, but Seaford have already conceded the fixture as they are unable to raise a team.