Portslade muster just 30 all out as Rye run riot

Portslade suffered an humiliating ten-wicket Sussex League Division 3 East defeat on Saturday.

Rye ran riot to skittle the visitors out for just 30 in 15 overs after Ian Wainwright decided to bat first.

Only opening pair Altaf Ahmad (6-11) and Tobias Farrow (4-15) were required to bowl for the home side.

Alfie Gent (10) was the only Portslade batsman to reach double figures on what turned out to be an embarrassing afternoon for the visitors.

The next highest score was Rye’s extras count of nine, with skipper Wainwright and Paul Glover (both four) the top scoring batters after Gent. Rye wasted no time in knocking off the low total, wrapping up a ten-wicket win in just 4.3 overs.

Opener and captain Harry Smeed smashed a quickfire 17 while his partner James Hamilton finished on five not out.

Cameron Clement (0-15) and Paul Glover (0-8) failed to pick up a wicket for Portslade. Andrew Mamoany bowled just three balls before Rye romped to a routine victory.

Portslade will want to respond when they host Brighton & Hove 2nd XI on Saturday.

