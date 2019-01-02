Rob Cross named in Premier League field

Darts superstar Rob Cross was confirmed in the 2019 Unibet Premier League line-up announced last night (New Year’s Day).

The former world champion will join the likes of new world champion Michael van Gerwen and runner-up Michael Smith in the elite 10-man roadshow competition.

Darts’ widest-reaching tournament will see 17 nights held from February-May as players compete for spots in the Play-Offs to battle for the prestigious title.

There is only one change to the field from last year, with European Championship and World Series of Darts Finals winner James Wade replacing Simon Whitlock.

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld, the 2014 Premier League champion, will play in a 14th successive season as part of his farewell year on the circuit ahead of retirement.

Following the opening night in Newcastle on February 7, the Premier League will visit Glasgow, Dublin, Exeter, Aberdeen, Nottingham and Berlin before a double-header in Rotterdam on March 27-28.

Judgement Night in Rotterdam will see the bottom two players in the league table eliminated, with the race to claim Play-Off places continuing in Belfast, Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield and Leeds.

The top four players from the final league table will then progress to compete in the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on Thursday May 23.

Cross, the world number two, reached the Play-Offs before losing to eventual champion van Gerwen in his first appearance in the tournament last year.

Tickets for the 2019 Unibet Premier League are available now via www.pdc.tv/tickets.

The Unibet Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports and worldwide through the PDC’s broadcast partners, and through PDCTV-HD for Rest of the World Subscribers.

2019 Unibet Premier League field: Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross, Peter Wright, Gary Anderson, Daryl Gurney, Michael Smith, Gerwyn Price, James Wade, Mensur Suljovic, Raymond van Barneveld.