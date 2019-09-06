Rob Cross ready 2019 European Darts Matchplay in Mannheim

Former European Tour event champions Robert Thornton and Kim Huybrechts will meet in the opening round of the 2019 European Darts Matchplay in Mannheim, Germany on Friday.

The 11th European Tour event of 2019 will see 48 players competing at the Maimarkthalle across the weekend (September 6-8), with the action streamed through video.pdc.tv and bookmakers' websites.

Friday's first round will see 32 qualifiers competing across two sessions, with the replay of the 2015 European Darts Open final between Thornton v Huybrechts the pick of the ties.

The opening day of action will also see World Matchplay runner-up Michael Smith play Steve Lennon, for the right to face three-time champion Michael van Gerwen, while Simon Whitlock takes on Keegan Brown.

Saturday will see the 16 seeded players enter the event in round two, including world number one Van Gerwen, crowd favourite Peter Wright and last weekend's Austrian Darts Championship winner Mensur Suljovic.

The field was completed on Thursday night, with Marvin Wehder, Florian Hempel, Steffen Siepmann and Karsten Koch winning through the Host Nation Qualifier and Cody Harris being joined by Wesley Plaisier in winning through the West & South Europe Associate Member Qualifier.

The top 32 players on the European Tour Order of Merit as of September 29 will qualify for October's Unibet European Championship.

2019 European Darts Matchplay

Tournament Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards

(1) Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith/Steve Lennon

(16) Mensur Suljovic v Robert Thornton/Kim Huybrechts

(8) Adrian Lewis v Dirk van Duijvenbode/Krzysztof Kciuk

(9) Krzysztof Ratajski v Keegan Brown/Simon Whitlock

(5) Daryl Gurney v John Henderson/Ryan Joyce

(12) Rob Cross v Dennis Nilsson/Marvin Wehder

(4) Dave Chisnall v Ryan Meikle/Brett Claydon

(13) Ricky Evans v Maik Kuivenhoven/Karsten Koch

(2) Ian White v Gabriel Clemens/Steffen Siepmann

(15) Jonny Clayton v Scott Taylor/Matthew Edgar

(7) James Wade v Bradley Brooks/Mark McGeeney

(10) Nathan Aspinall v Jeffrey de Zwaan/Wayne Jones

(6) Peter Wright v Max Hopp/William O'Connor

(11) Joe Cullen v Jamie Hughes/Wesley Plaisier

(3) Gerwyn Price v Florian Hempel/Simon Stevenson

(14) Glen Durrant v Cody Harris/Ross Smith

Schedule of Play

Friday September 6 First Round Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Scott Taylor v Matthew Edgar

Bradley Brooks v Mark McGeeney

Ryan Meikle v Brett Claydon

Dennis Nilsson v Marvin Wehder

Cody Harris v Ross Smith

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Krzysztof Kciuk

John Henderson v Ryan Joyce

Gabriel Clemens v Steffen Siepmann

Evening Session (1915 local time, 1815 BST)

Florian Hempel v Simon Stevenson

Jamie Hughes v Wesley Plaisier

Keegan Brown v Simon Whitlock

Maik Kuivenhoven v Karsten Koch

Robert Thornton v Kim Huybrechts

Michael Smith v Steve Lennon

Max Hopp v William O'Connor

Jeffrey de Zwaan v Wayne Jones

Saturday September 7 Second Round Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Dave Chisnall v Meikle/Claydon

Jonny Clayton v Taylor/Edgar

James Wade v Brooks/McGeeney

Adrian Lewis v Van Duijvenbode/Kciuk

Glen Durrant v Harris/R Smith

Daryl Gurney v Henderson/Joyce

Gerwyn Price v Hempel/Stevenson

Rob Cross v Nilsson/Marvin Wedher

Evening Session (1915 local time, 1815 BST)

Ricky Evans v Kuivenhoven/Koch

Ian White v Clemens/Siepmann

Krzysztof Ratajski v Brown/Whitlock

Michael van Gerwen v M Smith/Lennon

Mensur Suljovic v Thornton/Huybrechts

Peter Wright v Hopp/O'Connor

Nathan Aspinall v De Zwaan/Jones

Joe Cullen v Hughes/Plaisier

Sunday September 8 Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST) Third Round

Evening Session (1915 local time, 1815 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Sunday’s games played in Draw Bracket order