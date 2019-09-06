Rob Cross ready 2019 European Darts Matchplay in Mannheim

Former European Tour event champions Robert Thornton and Kim Huybrechts will meet in the opening round of the 2019 European Darts Matchplay in Mannheim, Germany on Friday.
The 11th European Tour event of 2019 will see 48 players competing at the Maimarkthalle across the weekend (September 6-8), with the action streamed through video.pdc.tv and bookmakers' websites.
Friday's first round will see 32 qualifiers competing across two sessions, with the replay of the 2015 European Darts Open final between Thornton v Huybrechts the pick of the ties.
The opening day of action will also see World Matchplay runner-up Michael Smith play Steve Lennon, for the right to face three-time champion Michael van Gerwen, while Simon Whitlock takes on Keegan Brown.
Saturday will see the 16 seeded players enter the event in round two, including world number one Van Gerwen, crowd favourite Peter Wright and last weekend's Austrian Darts Championship winner Mensur Suljovic.
The field was completed on Thursday night, with Marvin Wehder, Florian Hempel, Steffen Siepmann and Karsten Koch winning through the Host Nation Qualifier and Cody Harris being joined by Wesley Plaisier in winning through the West & South Europe Associate Member Qualifier.
The top 32 players on the European Tour Order of Merit as of September 29 will qualify for October's Unibet European Championship.
2019 European Darts Matchplay
Tournament Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards
(1) Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith/Steve Lennon
(16) Mensur Suljovic v Robert Thornton/Kim Huybrechts
(8) Adrian Lewis v Dirk van Duijvenbode/Krzysztof Kciuk
(9) Krzysztof Ratajski v Keegan Brown/Simon Whitlock
(5) Daryl Gurney v John Henderson/Ryan Joyce
(12) Rob Cross v Dennis Nilsson/Marvin Wehder
(4) Dave Chisnall v Ryan Meikle/Brett Claydon
(13) Ricky Evans v Maik Kuivenhoven/Karsten Koch
(2) Ian White v Gabriel Clemens/Steffen Siepmann
(15) Jonny Clayton v Scott Taylor/Matthew Edgar
(7) James Wade v Bradley Brooks/Mark McGeeney
(10) Nathan Aspinall v Jeffrey de Zwaan/Wayne Jones
(6) Peter Wright v Max Hopp/William O'Connor
(11) Joe Cullen v Jamie Hughes/Wesley Plaisier
(3) Gerwyn Price v Florian Hempel/Simon Stevenson
(14) Glen Durrant v Cody Harris/Ross Smith
Schedule of Play
Friday September 6 First Round Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Scott Taylor v Matthew Edgar
Bradley Brooks v Mark McGeeney
Ryan Meikle v Brett Claydon
Dennis Nilsson v Marvin Wehder
Cody Harris v Ross Smith
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Krzysztof Kciuk
John Henderson v Ryan Joyce
Gabriel Clemens v Steffen Siepmann
Evening Session (1915 local time, 1815 BST)
Florian Hempel v Simon Stevenson
Jamie Hughes v Wesley Plaisier
Keegan Brown v Simon Whitlock
Maik Kuivenhoven v Karsten Koch
Robert Thornton v Kim Huybrechts
Michael Smith v Steve Lennon
Max Hopp v William O'Connor
Jeffrey de Zwaan v Wayne Jones
Saturday September 7 Second Round Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Dave Chisnall v Meikle/Claydon
Jonny Clayton v Taylor/Edgar
James Wade v Brooks/McGeeney
Adrian Lewis v Van Duijvenbode/Kciuk
Glen Durrant v Harris/R Smith
Daryl Gurney v Henderson/Joyce
Gerwyn Price v Hempel/Stevenson
Rob Cross v Nilsson/Marvin Wedher
Evening Session (1915 local time, 1815 BST)
Ricky Evans v Kuivenhoven/Koch
Ian White v Clemens/Siepmann
Krzysztof Ratajski v Brown/Whitlock
Michael van Gerwen v M Smith/Lennon
Mensur Suljovic v Thornton/Huybrechts
Peter Wright v Hopp/O'Connor
Nathan Aspinall v De Zwaan/Jones
Joe Cullen v Hughes/Plaisier
Sunday September 8 Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST) Third Round
Evening Session (1915 local time, 1815 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
Sunday’s games played in Draw Bracket order