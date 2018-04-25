Robertson beaten by Williams at World Championship

Jimmy Robertson was unsuccessful in his quest for a first victory at the Betfred World Snooker Championship.

The Bexhill cueman, making his fourth appearance at The Crucible in Sheffield, was beaten 10-5 by two-time champion Mark Williams in round one.

World number 34 Robertson trailed 7-2 after the opening session yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon. He lost the first two frames, the opener on the black after a Williams break of 63, but won the third with the help of a 51.

Seventh-ranked Williams reeled off the next six frames - the first three of them for the loss of only 10 points - helped by breaks of 102, 84 and 51.

Robertson claimed the final frame of the first session thanks largely to a run of 59 and the first two of the second session this morning, the second of them aided by a 55, to make it 7-4.

Williams raced through the next two frames with breaks of 140 - the highest of the tournament so far - and 100. Robertson comfortably bagged the next before Williams finished things off in frame 15.

Robertson booked his place at The Crucible by winning three matches at the qualifiers, including splendid wins over Sam Baird and Michael White.

