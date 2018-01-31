Robertson beats defending champ in Germany

Snooker star Jimmy Robertson knocked the defending champion out of the German Masters this afternoon (Wednesday).

The Bexhill-based cueman pulled off a splendid 5-1 first round victory over Anthony Hamilton at the Berlin Tempodrom.

World number 37 Robertson comfortably clinched the opening two frames, aided by a break of 73 in the second, before 29th-ranked Hamilton pulled one back with a run of 66 in the third.

Robertson restored his two-frame cushion with the help of a 50 break in the next, and returned after the interval to clinch the subsequent two frames 95-36 and 70-28.

Hamilton’s victory in the German capital 12 months ago was his first ranking title in more than 25 years as a professional.

The 31-year-old Robertson will face Gary Wilson or Martin Gould in the last 16 tomorrow (Thursday) evening.

Mark Davis, from St Leonards, will take on Chinese cueman Niu Zhuang in his first round contest tomorrow morning for the right to meet Ryan Day or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh on Friday afternoon.