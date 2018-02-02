Robertson run ended by double world champ

Jimmy Robertson’s terrific run at snooker’s German Masters was ended by a two-time world champion tonight (Friday).

The Bexhill cueman lost 5-3 against Mark Williams at the Berlin Tempodrom having reached the quarter-finals of a full ranking event for the first time.

World number 10 Williams, playing in his seventh quarter-final of the season, clinched the opening two frames with breaks of 57 and 89.

Robertson rallied to level at 2-2, aided by a run of 76 in frame four, and although Williams took the fifth, Robertson claimed the sixth without conceding a point to make it 3-3.

World number 37 Robertson didn’t pot a ball in frame seven, though, and Williams clinched the eighth 80-46 to book his place in the semi-finals.

St Leonards-based Mark Davis, meanwhile, was edged out 5-4 by world number 17 Ryan Day in a good second round contest this afternoon.

Day, the world number 17, didn’t score a point in the opening two frames as Davis knocked in splendid breaks of 103 and 78. Riga Masters winner Day reeled off the next four frames, though, with runs of 54, 61 and 115.

Davis, ranked 42, won the next two to level at 4-4, aided by a break of 108 in frame eight, but Welsh potter Day prevailed 77-16 in the decider.

