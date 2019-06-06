Rye back to form with convincing victory

Tobias Farrow was Rye Cricket Club's man of the match in the victory against Rottingdean
Rye Cricket Club’s first team achieved its second league victory of the season.

Harry Smeed’s side hit back after successive losses with a five-wicket win at home to Rottingdean in 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East.

In a match sponsored by My Sweet Old Etcetera, Smeed lost the toss and Rye were asked to bowl on a green-looking wicket.

Rye got off to the perfect start with Altaf Ahmed (2-22) claiming a wicket off the second ball of the Rottingdean innings. Ahmed and Tobias Farrow (3-20) bowled in a perfect partnership to reduce Rottingdean to 36-5.

There was a brief recovery, but the Rottingdean innings never really got going. James Smeed (1-33) grabbed the prized wicket of Henry Ledden for five, and when Martin Blincow (2-32) and Harry Smeed (2-29) came on, the runs dried up and wickets fell.

Rottingdean ended up being all out for 138, extras top-scoring with 41.

Rye again got off to the perfect start with the bat as Harry Smeed (27) and James Hamilton (18) put on 50 for the first wicket.

A mini-collapse allowed Rottingdean back into the game at 98-5, but Rye Concepts man of the match Farrow smashed the ball to all parts in a quickfire 34 not out to see Rye home to a fantastic win, concluding a great team performance.

Seventh-placed Rye will travel to leaders Seaford this coming Saturday looking for a similar performance and result.

1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East standings (all played 5 matches): 1 Seaford 123pts, 2 Preston Nomads II 122, 3 BEXHILL 112, 4 Portslade 95, 5 Brighton & Hove II 84, 6 Crawley Eagles 83, 7 RYE 82, 8 Eastbourne II 77, 9 Rottingdean 77, 10 HASTINGS PRIORY II 46.