Snooker legend to visit O'Sullivans

Ronnie O’Sullivan will hold an exhibition at O’Sullivans Snooker and Pool Club on Friday January 3 2020 with the ‘MC’ for the evening being John Virgo and referee Michaela Tabb.

Tickets are priced at £100 each, to come in and watch. They had eight VIP tickets, where you get a meet and greet, and a frame against the great man himself for £250, but they sold out straight away.

Brian Robertson said: “The club sold just over 50% of tickets this weekend, so tickets are limited, but they would like to get it out there to the wider audience, who might not never get the chance to see him personally, up live and close. Its going to be a great night.”

If people are interested in tickets, they can email: osullivanssnookerclub@talktalk.net, contact us by messenger by going to our facebook page, Jimmy Robertson osullivans, or by Mobile: 07725 416530.