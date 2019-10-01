Snooker star Mark Davis finds out English Open first round opponent

Hastings star Mark Davis has found out his English Open first round opponent.

Davis, who reached the final last year, faces former World Champion Graeme Dott on the evening of Tuesday October 15.

Judd Trump faces a tough draw against former World Champion Peter Ebdon in the first round of the 19.com English Open in Crawley.

The draw and format for the world ranking event has been announced, with crowd favourites Trump and Ronnie O’Sullivan both in action on the opening day at K2 Crawley on Monday October 14th.

World Champion Trump will take on Ebdon at 1pm on that day, with O’Sullivan to play Jamie O’Neill at 7pm.

Defending champion Stuart Bingham has been drawn against Poland’s Kacper Filipiak, with that match to be played on the Monday afternoon.

Other stars in action over the first two days include Mark Selby, Mark Williams, Neil Robertson, Shaun Murphy, Mark Allen, Bexhill's Jimmy Robertson and Jimmy White.

For the full draw and format see www.worldsnooker.com

In all there will be 128 players in the field, each needing to win seven matches to capture the Steve Davis Trophy and a top prize of £70,000.

The tournament runs from October 14 to 20. It’s the first Home Nations event of the season, followed by tournaments in Belfast, Glasgow and Cardiff, with a £1 million bonus available for any player who can win all four. All events are televised by Eurosport and Quest.

Tickets are on sale now and there are still seats available, but now that the match schedule has been released they will sell fast so fans must book quickly.

Special offers include all-day tickets for students for £8 and an event pass for every session of the tournament for just £160.

For details visit www.worldsnooker.com/tickets or call 0871 620 7052.