South Saxons celebrate 4-0 away victory

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team pulled off a 4-0 victory to a youthful Holcombe [3] 2 side on Saturday.

Saxons struck twice in either half to record their fourth South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 win of the season and consolidate fifth place in the table.

The away side took control of possession early on, while Holcombe showed their individual skills on the ball.

Despite dominating possession, it wasn’t until midway through the first half that Saxons took the lead. Chris Meredith played the ball down the line and Jamie Busbridge came out of a collision with a defender with the ball to set up Lloyd Williams for an instinctive finish.

The second soon followed as good work from Alex Coombs led to a wayward shot from dangerous Dave Waters which was expertly turned in by Busbridge.

With half time approaching, attention turned to protecting the lead. Holcombe pressed, but to no avail, although a tactical foul led to a two-minute sin-bin for captain Paddy Cornish.

The same pattern continued in the second half, with the young Holcombe players showing they could carry the ball but Saxons looked comfortable.

The visitors managed the game with long spells of possession at the back through Cornish and Holcombe seemingly accepted their fate.

Wing back Nick Taylor had carried the ball forward on many occasions and it wasn’t long before more goals came. A powerful strike from Will Orr made it 3-0 before a short corner routine ended with Andrew Acott slotting between post and goalkeeper to complete the scoring.

The defence of Cornish, Taylor and Waters, as well as goalkeeper Mike Sutton, stood firm to secure a first clean sheet of the season.

Man of the Match was Nick Taylor for his tireless work up and down the right.

Saxons will host eighth-placed Hailsham in their final home game before the festive break tomorrow (Saturday). Push-back at Horntye Park is 1.30pm.