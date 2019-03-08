South Saxons still battling for top positions

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team heads into the final 15 days of its season still very much in contention for the leading positions.

Saxons lie third in South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2, with all of the top three teams having three games left.

While Saxons were without a fixture last weekend, fellow high-flyers Ashford and Marden Russets both recorded convincing victories.

Those results left Saxons two points behind Marden and six adrift of Ashford, and with an inferior goal difference than both.

Two of Saxons’ remaining matches are at home, starting against second-bottom Holcombe [3] 2 tomorrow (Saturday). Saxons will travel to Hailsham next weekend before hosting Southwick on the final day.

Remaining fixtures - South Saxons: March 9 Holcombe [3] 2, March 16 Hailsham (a), March 23 Southwick (h).

Ashford: March 9 Gillingham Anchorians (a), March 16 Folkestone 2 (h), tba Holcombe [3] 2 (a).

Marden Russets: March 9 Mid Sussex (a), March 16 Gillingham Anchorians (h), March 23 Folkestone 2 (a).

South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 top five (played-points): 1 Ashford 17-44 (+42 goal difference), 2 Marden Russets 17-40 (+35), 3 SOUTH SAXONS 17-38 (+22), 4 Gillingham Anchorians 16-30 (+8), 5 Canterbury [3] Pilgrims 17-28 (+19).