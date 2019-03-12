South Saxons versus Holcombe in pictures

Third-placed Saxons are now four points behind second-placed Marden Russets with two games of the South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 season remaining. Pictures by Justin Lycett
View more
South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team needed a late Jamie Busbridge goal to salvage a 3-3 draw at home to Holcombe [3] 2 on Saturday.
Third-placed Saxons are now four points behind second-placed Marden Russets with two games of the South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 season remaining. Pictures by Justin Lycett