South Saxons celebrate one of their goals in the 4-3 win at home to Marden Russets. Pictures by Simon Newstead

South Saxons versus Marden Russets in pictures

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team defeated top two opposition for the second successive Saturday.

Third-placed Saxons followed up their 3-1 win at home to leaders Ashford last weekend with a hard-earned 4-3 victory over second-placed Marden Russets in South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 yesterday.

Chris Meredith closes down the Marden player in possession
Alex Coombs on the ball for Saxons
Alex Coombs takes on a pair of Marden opponents
Andrew Acott keeps a close eye on a Marden opponent
