St Leonards Academy hosts East Sussex tournament

The St Leonards Academy played host to the East Sussex Schools’ Table Tennis Championships 2019.

The Edinburgh Road-based academy was the setting for two fantastic afternoons of table tennis with 116 players taking part in total.

Under-16 boys' winner Fraser Kent

The under-11 boys’ and girls’ events took place on the first day, and the under-13 and under-16 competitions were played the following week.

Nearly 20 different schools, from Hastings and Rother, the Eastbourne area, North Wealden, and Brighton and Hove, were represented.

The under-11 boys’ and girls’ finals were all-Brighton affairs. There were some super matches, but in the end Connor Austin claimed the boys’ title and Isobel Langridge was the girls’ champion. Both players train at Brighton TTC.

The under-13 event produced some very close matches and Max Wilson, of Cardinal Newman Catholic School and Brighton TTC, was the boys’ winner.

There was a local winner in the girls’ competition, with Emily Koester, from Bexhill Academy, adding to the under-11 title she clinched last year.

The under-16 boys’ tournament produced probably the best final of them all, with Fraser Kent, of Heathfield Community College, winning a close five-set battle to retain the title.

The under-16 girls’ event was again won by Joelle Bennett, of Willingdon Community School, who triumphed 3-0 in the final.

The winners will go on to represent East Sussex at the national schools’ finals in Wolverhampton on April 27.

The under-19 event, meanwhile, will take place at Brighton TTC on Wednesday February 20. Any players wishing to enter who haven’t yet done so should contact Teresa Bennett.