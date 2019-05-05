St Leonards ace bags four podium finishes in four races

Motorcycle racer Nick Whitcher achieved four podium finishes in round three of the BMCRC Championship.

The St Leonards-based rider achieved one second and three third place finishes at a very wet and windy Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire.

After not enjoying a particularly good start to the season with race number 25, Whitcher went back to last year’s lucky number 21.

He put in some consistent laps during a dry Friday practice and learned the track again as he hadn’t been there since last year.

The heavens opened and wind picked up on Saturday morning, and Whitcher achieved fourth place in qualifying.

Race one took place in very wet and windy conditions, and Whitcher knew he had a good chance of a strong result if he could just stay on the bike. He duly did and ended up second.

Race two was very tricky. All the riders went out on wet tyres, but the track dried very quickly and the wet tyres didn’t perform very well on the drying track. The race was red flagged due to a crash, but the result was taken from the positions at that stage and Whitcher was third.

Race three on the Sunday morning was another wet race, but due to the high winds, the track again started drying out about halfway through.

Whitcher didn’t have the confidence to push on the wet tyres towards the end of the race, but still held on to third position.

Race four was the first dry race of the weekend, but Whitcher started quite far back on the grid. He made up two or three places off the line and picked off about four bikes halfway through the race.

By now firmly in his stride, Whitcher was catching the second-placed rider at a rate of more than a second per lap, but didn’t have quite enough laps to make the move. He again finished third and clocked the fastest clubman rider lap time of the race.

He said: “A big thank you to TBR Performance for helping out with the bike and MSS Performance, also everyone who helped me out through the weekend to achieve my good results.”

Anybody interested in sponsoring Whitcher over the 2019 season, or able to help in any way, can email nickwhitcher.racing@gmail.com